CLAYTON — After nearly five years, the damaged section of pavement on the Riverwalk at the end of John Street, will soon finally be repaired.
The Riverwalk was damaged initially by the high waters experienced along the St. Lawrence River in 2017. Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said the village has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Administration to finance the repairs, but after years of no movement, have decided to take on the project with village-sourced funds.
She said the village’s FEMA contact, based out of Puerto Rico, has routinely said the $1.2 million FEMA allocated for the repairs is on its way, but Mayor Zimmer said they’ve been saying that for years.
“We just can’t wait for them anymore,” said village Mayor Norma J. Zimmer.
Since 2017, two concrete slabs that make up the surface of the Riverwalk have slowly buckled inward and fallen into the water. Right below the village’s Memorial Lighthouse monument, the damage has worsened over time. In recent months, village workers installed a chain-link fence around the gap to prevent pedestrians from falling into the river below.
At the Aug. 9 meeting of the village of Clayton Board of Trustees, John Condino, senior project manager for engineering firm Barton & Loguidice, informed the board that it was time to publicly call for bids from private companies to do the repair work.
Once a number of bids have been received, the village will pass a bond resolution for the project’s costs and pay for the work themselves.
Mayor Zimmer said she is hopeful FEMA will be able to provide the proper funding at a later date and the village can be reimbursed for the costs of making the repairs.
Alongside the Riverwalk repairs, the village has received a REDI grant to rebuild the Mary Street docks, a project that will also be put out for bids soon as well, the mayor said.
