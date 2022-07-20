CLAYTON — An estimated $160,000 — just in auctions — was raised at the 1000 Islands International Charity Poker Run over the weekend.
The poker run, a weekend event that draws people from the US and Canada and is among the biggest in the nation, generates donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York, River Hospital and several local first responder agencies. It started on Friday with close to 20 Make A Wish kids and their families coming to Clayton for free boat rides along the St. Lawrence River. It’s an opportunity for the event organizers to focus on the Make-A-Wish kids but also their siblings and parents.
“It is the best day for me,” said Bobby Cantwell, president of the poker run. “Just seeing the smiles on these kids’ faces and their families.”
The main event on Saturday saw 92 boats participate in the poker run that started in Clayton and went to Cape Vincent, Alexandria Bay and Ogdensburg before heading back to their home base, the Harbor Hotel in the village. The poker run organization booked every room in the hotel for the event and held a banquet Saturday night, where live and silent auctions raised an unofficial, but estimated amount of roughly $160,000, Mr. Cantwell said. A painting that was auctioned off was bought for $15,000 by Gregg Rosen and Rick Merola from Aqua-Mania G3 Racing and Kimco Steel. A longboard with the poker run detail on it sold for $22,000 – bought by Ken and Renee Lalonde. A Syracuse autographed football went for $2,300 and a Syracuse basketball signed by Jim Boeheim sold for $3,600.
“It was just good stuff,” Mr. Cantwell said. “A lot of people there aren’t looking to take anything home with them. They are just looking to give to charity.”
The majority of the money will go to Make-A-Wish CNY. Also receiving contributions as a result of the event will be the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service, Clayton Fire Department, Alexandria Bay Fire Department and Wellesley Island Fire Department. The banquet also saw 5-year-old Natalie Gondek’s wish come true. She had always wanted to go camping, so she was presented with a Barbie-themed camper at the banquet. Rob Reddick and Swan Bay Resort also donated a one week’s stay to the family, which they embarked on and are staying there until Thursday.
(0) comments
