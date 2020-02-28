CLAYTON — Police in the village determined Thursday that what appeared to be teenagers attempting to lure two young girls into a vehicle on Monday was a misguided attempt at humor.
A joint investigation between village and state police revealed that two 17-year-olds exhibited no foul play or criminal intent when offering two girls, sisters who attend Guardino Elementary School, candy as the teens drove along James Street, said village police Chief Kevin J. Patenaude.
The teens, he said, had no intent of abducting the girls, but “made the foolish decision in thinking that they were playing a joke.”
“What was perceived as a harmless prank turned out to be a serious matter,” he said.
Officers questioned the teens and released them to their parents with no charges.
Mr. Patenaude said officers also notified Michael Bashaw, superintendent of the Thousand Islands Central School District, so he could address faculty and students.
“The accounts of the victims, or little girls, and the accounts of the youths matched. There was no luring into their car. It was more of a drive-by,” Mr. Patenaude said, “but it scared the little girls and it concerned the parents.”
When the teenagers approached the sisters and offered candy from their dark-colored Sedan, the girls ran to a nearby relative’s house. The incident occurred near the elementary school.
Village police increased their presence around the school during dismissal after the incident. While the enhanced presence has ended, Mr. Patenaude said his team will “have more awareness up there.”
Mr. Patenaude previously said the girls “knew exactly what to do,” and applauded their parents for instructing them to flee from strangers in situations like the incident that occurred Monday. When speaking with the Times on Friday, he said the older of the two looked out for the younger “like all big sisters should.”
“Parents and children should always be vigilant when these types of situations arise,” he said.
