CLAYTON — Police in the village will have an increased presence around Guardino Elementary School today after a report Monday of two men trying to lure two girls into their vehicle.
Chief Kevin J. Patenaude said at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the two young men allegedly drove up to the girls on James Street and offered them candy so the girls would enter their black or dark-colored sedan. The girls fled to a nearby relative’s house for safety, Mr. Patenaude said. The incident occurred “not far” from Guardino Elementary School, he said.
“The school has been notified. The superintendent (Michael Bashaw) has been notified of this incident. My understanding is they have taken some extra measures also,” Mr. Patenaude said.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
