CLAYTON — The village of Clayton received more than $6.8 million in funding from the USDA Rural Development Fund to overhaul its wastewater treatment facility and collection system.
The funding is broken into two parts, a $1 million grant and a loan for $5.87 million, which accounts for over 75 percent of the $8.8 million that the village planned for the project.
“The million-dollar grant, they don’t just hand those out,” said Mayor Norma J. Zimmer. “That just put this over the top for us.”
The project, overseen by engineering firm Barton & Loguidice, will see upgrades made to the wastewater treatment plant, a force main connecting the Riverside Drive pumping station to the plant and a sewer main that connects the plant to the Union Street pumping station.
One of the main concerns for the project is the Riverside Drive pumping station, which when overwhelmed by heavy rainfall can overflow into the St. Lawrence River. While the village would have sewer department workers haul the excess away, leaks of untreated water into the river were still possible. Some of the equipment being upgraded is over 100 years old, and Mrs. Zimmer said that the new infrastructure will essentially double the system’s capacity.
“This makes room for new growth and economic development,” she said.
Mrs. Zimmer said that some work has already started. When the state department of transportation began its work on the Clayton historic district infrastructure improvement project, the Riverside Drive force main was replaced to avoid having to tear up roads the state had just put down. Overall, the village has been planning for the water systems project for three years, and work is expected to continue into 2021.
