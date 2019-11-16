CLAYTON — The Town Council can move forward with expanding and updating Cerow Recreation Park Arena after receiving a $2.73 million federal loan.
The low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will help finance a two-story addition and updates to the arena, which are expected to total $3.9 million. The project, which the town will also finance with $1.17 million in state grants, includes five new locker rooms, two new bathrooms, renovations to the concession stand and a second-floor multipurpose room with a viewing platform looking out to the arena.
Councilman Kenneth J. Knapp said with the loan approval in hand, the board can now send out a request for bids from contractors. Supervisor-elect Lance L. Peterson Sr. said the town may send out a notice in the next week or two, adding that he believes construction would begin and end next year.
“I feel fantastic about it,” Mr. Peterson said. “It’s a fantastic facility and it’s been impeccably maintained for 40 years, but it has not been improved upon.”
Expanding and updating the arena would allow it to host larger hockey tournaments and events, Mr. Peterson said, as well as make the arena ADA compliant.
The costs for the arena exceed the revenue it generates, but Mr. Peterson said the ability to offer a space for youth hockey, skating and festivities outweighs the expenditures. The opportunity to host larger games and events as a result of the addition and updates could also generate more money for the arena, he said.
“We’re bringing it up to a recreation facility and not just a hockey rink,” Mr. Peterson said. “We’re trying to move forward and offset our overhead,”
When the board first announced its expansion two years ago, it incorporated a new wing for the town offices, which would be relocated from Clayton Opera House on Riverside Drive.
The initial plan, however, had an estimated cost of $6 million, prompting officials to remove the office wing and make other cuts to reduce the cost.
The town previously aimed to send out a bid notice earlier in the year, but Mr. Peterson said USDA and town officials had to work out the particulars of the project before financing could be approved. The town initially reached out to USDA in fall 2018, but Mr. Peterson said the design and planned expenditures still needed fine-tuning afterward.
Mr. Knapp, who helped design the arena with the town’s engineer, Robert J. Campany of St. Lawrence Engineering DPC, said the design, for the most part, was finalized in the summer.
“We’re all pretty excited about it,” Mr. Knapp said.
