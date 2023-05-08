CLAYTON — The village has received statewide recognition for its historic district infrastructure project.
The village along the shore of the St. Lawrence River received an honorable mention as part of the New York State Conference of Mayor’s Local Government Achievement Awards for 2023, the 33rd year of the awards program.
The project for which Clayton was recognized involved the burying of power and utility lines, which had been in the same location for over a century, allowing for major investments in historic properties in the village’s downtown corridor.
According to NYCOM, by timing the work with a state Department of Transportation infrastructure project, Clayton was able to cost-effectively transform its historic district with new water and sewer laterals, lighting, benches, bike racks, streets and sidewalks. The organization said as a result of these investments, led by Mayor Norma Zimmer, the village “has enhanced its status as a tourism destination.”
“I want to commend the Village of Clayton for this excellent project,” NYCOM President Francis X. Murray, mayor of the village of Rockville Centre, said in a statement. “This award recognizes that local officials are continuing to work diligently to improve their communities and the quality-of-life for their residents in efficient and innovative ways. This infrastructure project will benefit the Village of Clayton for years to come. Congratulations to Mayor Zimmer on a job well done.”
The award will be presented May 18 at NYCOM’s annual meeting in Bolton Landing on Lake George. NYCOM represents 574 cities and villages in the state, having been in existence since 1910.
Earlier this year, Clayton was selected by readers of USA Today as having the “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” in the United States. The national newspaper asked readers for their choices among towns with populations below 25,000 based on amenities such as museums, art galleries, performing arts and other events and Clayton topped the list in 2023.
