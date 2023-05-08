CLAYTON — The village has received statewide recognition for its historic district infrastructure project.

The village along the shore of the St. Lawrence River received an honorable mention as part of the New York State Conference of Mayor’s Local Government Achievement Awards for 2023, the 33rd year of the awards program.

