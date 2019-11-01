Did the storm cause damage at your home?
Roaring waves fueled by high-speed gales caused part of Clayton’s Riverwalk to collapse and wrought other damage across north country communities Thursday night and Friday morning.
Clayton Village Department of Public Works employees found the slumping section of the Riverwalk near Memorial Lighthouse on Riverside Drive Friday morning, as well as the dock that was connected to it snapped away. Waves that climbed over the walkway also washed out brickwork at another section of it near Frink Park.
Public Works Superintendent Terry Jones said the collapsed section included sheet pile that dates back to the 1980s, and workers who built the third phase of the Riverwalk last year only capped that sheet pile and concrete with new concrete. When the waves yanked the dock connected to that section of walkway and sheet pile, Mr. Jones said he believes the force may have caused it to collapse.
“I have not seen the river that fierce and intense as long as I’ve lived here,” Mr. Jones said.
The wreckage follows an announcement Thursday that Clayton will receive $3.75 million to raise the Riverwalk and stabilize the shoreline around it.
Mayor Norma A. Zimmer said officials need to further assess the damage to the Riverwalk before taking action, adding that they have been busy tackling other wreckage throughout the village. Both she and Mr. Jones said they hope the grant money from the state might help fund repairs.
“We’ll put a plan together,” she said. “This just makes things more complicated.”
Lake Ontario water levels, which typically correlate with the upper St. Lawrence River, were three feet above average Friday morning, said Jason Alumbaugh, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Gusts along the lake peaked at 63 mph early Friday morning, creating high waves. Peak wave height reached about 20 feet in the lake, Mr. Alumbaugh said.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday announced that Jefferson and St. Lawrence County communities along the lake and river will receive a combined $60 million in funding from the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The initiative supports projects that bolster defense against flooding and spur economic development.
The next day, crashing waves and bursting gales caused wreckage in local waterfront communities the projects funded by REDI allocations aim to prevent, including destroyed and damaged boat houses, flooded homes, lost boats and docks.
Clayton Deputy Supervisor Lance L. Peterson Sr. said Friday morning, he and firefighters fished a couple of propane tanks that eight- to 10-foot waves carried into the river from Riverside Drive. The tanks, which Mr. Peterson said “floated around like children’s toys,” leaked propane into the river. Water also flooded the basement in TILT’s office, said Executive Director Jake R. Tibbles.
Wellesley Island Fire Chief Randy S. Beach said roaring gusts and waves pounded a boathouse on South Bay in Thousand Islands Park, causing it to collapse into rubble. Wood debris, broken slips and the roof still lay in the water and along the shore. Mr. Beach said the waves also battered the walls of another boathouse on Crystal Bay, ripped out the wooden platform from Thousand Island Park’s main cement dock, which lays on the shore; sunk docks and pulled others and boats into the river.
“You’ve got six-foot waves out there. That’s just a lot of pounding,” Mr. Beach said. “i think what really made it worse this time of year is the water is so much higher.”
Towering waves flooded homes along the town of Henderson waterfront, primarily in Sawyers and Ray bays, said Fire Chief Derek Stoner, adding that firefighters had to deliver sandbags to one home in Ray Bay for defense against inundation.
“This morning, there was water over the road on Rays Bay,” he said.
The National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flood warning for Jefferson and Oswego counties until 8 p.m. Friday.
“This event is definitely winding down, but the impact will last for quite awhile,” Mr. Alumbaugh said.
