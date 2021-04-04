CLAYTON — Major construction is restarting in the village’s historic district Monday.
According to a release from the New York state Department of Transportation, state crews are returning to the village to finish water and sewer line installations in the village’s downtown historic district.
On parts of James, Hugunin, and Webb streets, as well as on Riverside Drive, traffic will be reduced to one-way only. The DOT warned motorists to drive with care.
This is part of the last steps in Clayton’s downtown renovation, which has been running since 2019.
Village, state and utility crews have worked to renovate the village’s century-old sewer system, bury the overhead power and communication cable, rebuild the streets and install ornamental streetlights.
The $9.3 million project is expected to wrap up early this summer.
