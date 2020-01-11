CLAYTON — The contractor Luck Bros. Inc, Plattsburgh, will stop all work for the road reconstruction project in downtown until Jan. 20.
According to Savvy Citizen, a program that has been used to provide project updates through email and a smartphone app notifications, the contractor must temporarily postpone work “due to outside circumstances,” particularly equipment repair, material deliveries and subcontractor scheduling. When the project resumes, workers will perform zone maintenance, ongoing rock removal to install utility conduits and installing water mains.
The state Department of Transportation’s road construction encompasses much of Riverside Drive and portions of James and Webb streets. The project also includes replacing overhead utility and telecommunication cables with ones underground and a few new water and sewer lines, betterments the village has agreed to finance.
