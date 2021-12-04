CLAYTON — Town residents likely won’t notice much change in their tax bills in the coming year.
The town’s 2022 tax rate is set to be $1.475288 per $1,000 of assessed property value, an increase of only 0.0016 cents from the 2021 rate. A $100,000 property in the town of Clayton in 2022 will bear a tax bill of $147.52, an increase of only 0.16 cents.
The town’s budget calls for $5,632,968 in spending overall, with the same amount in revenue from all sources, an increase of about $400,000 from last year’s budget.
Town Supervisor Lance L. Peterson Sr. said this year’s budget puts the town in a good position moving forward, and allows officials to begin working on new infrastructure projects after having paid off old ones.
“The harbor docks, we’ve put some money aside and we’ll be making resolutions annually to pay off that debt,” Mr. Peterson said.
The town has put aside about $19,000 to make the 2022 payment on that project, and Mr. Peterson said the town will likely pay it off over the next three years.
The town is also spending about $119,000 to pay off the principal on the Cerow Arena renovation loan, plus about $61,500 to pay off the interest on that project.
Besides the past projects being completed, Mr. Peterson said the town is also planning to rebuild the shoreline around the Harbor Hotel, at the end of Riverside Drive in the village of Clayton. Mr. Peterson said that area has sustained weather damage in recent years, and the town is currently preparing for the project.
Clayton is also preparing to rebuild the Upper Town Landing docks on Grindstone Island, which is primarily funded through the state Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative program.
In the 2021 budget, the Clayton Town Board moved to cut salaries for some town employees, as preparation for weathering a steep cut in state aid and in sales tax revenue. Some of those salaries or hourly pay rates have started to rise again, while others remain lower still.
The hourly rate for the deputy town clerk is back to $17, after a year at $16. The town clerk and tax collector position, which paid $36,000 in 2020, was cut to $28,500 in 2021 and remains at that rate for 2022.
The town supervisor’s salary, which was set to $28,500 in 2020, was raised to $32,000 per year in 2021 and will go up another $1,000, to $33,000 in 2022.
Raises that weren’t included for the town’s other positions, like parks department laborers, were included this year, with most hourly labor positions seeing more than $1 extra per hour in 2022.
Mr. Peterson said the town is anticipating a healthy sales tax year in 2022. The town board budgeted for only $566,119 in sales tax revenue for 2021, but by November of this year, more than double that, $1,175,075, has accrued, with revenues from the holiday shopping season yet to be included.
“We had a surprisingly good sales tax year, and we hope we’ll have another one,” Mr. Peterson said.
The town has budgeted for $760,000 in sales tax revenue for 2022.
Mr. Peterson said he’s proud of the budget the town board has approved this year, keeping property tax increases to a minuscule level while setting up some important projects.
The town board approved the 2022 budget during a Nov. 10 meeting.
