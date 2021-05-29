CLAYTON — After about a year and nearly $4 million, the newly renovated Cerow Recreational Park Arena is ready to welcome visitors for a variety of events, sports games and family functions.
To pay for the project, the town of Clayton used a combination of $1.1 million in grant funding, plus a $2.73 million low-interest federal loan.
It also tweaked the fee structure for groups that want to rent the arena space out for events, roadshows and other attractions. Now, with the standard flat fee, renters will also pay a $1 fee per attendee for the events they host at the arena.
Lance L. Peterson, Clayton town supervisor, said that while the project came in under budget and the town got a significant amount of grant money, it still needs to balance the budget and ensure the arena runs profitably.
The arena now sports a 1,400-square-foot addition with locker rooms, bathrooms, a multi-purpose room and more, while the original structure, first built in 1974, saw more than 3,000 square feet renovated to add concession space, a new Zamboni room and to improve accessibility.
The new wing was dedicated to the late Leonard P. “Obie” O’Brien, who died in July of last year. Mr. O’Brien was a paragon of the local youth sports community, coaching the local girls basketball team for a quarter-century and the local minor hockey team for 14 years. He was the Clayton Citizen of the Year in 2003.
“We considered naming that new hallway ‘Hey Man Hallway’ because that’s how he would greet everyone,” Mr. Peterson said.
The new wing features a wide range of improvements that bring the entire arena into the modern age, Mr. Peterson said Thursday. The entryway now has two sets of doors to cut down on cold drafts as people enter, and the facility is now wheelchair-accessible thanks to an elevator. There are more bathrooms now, too.
The addition also features five locker rooms, to allow for a wide range of sports teams to enjoy quality facilities when they attend. While four locker rooms would normally be sufficient for most hockey tournaments, with two teams on the ice and two off, the fifth will allow all members of co-ed teams to have a locker room.
“My daughter, she played high school hockey with boys, but she’d have to change out in the car,” he said. “This locker room ensures that doesn’t have to happen here.”
All five locker rooms feature showers now as well, something the previous locker rooms lacked.
There’s a multi-purpose room on the second floor with windows into the arena, which can be rented as event spaces by town residents, or used as extra seating for sporting events when unoccupied.
To get to the second-floor seating area, there is now a vestibule with windows and a ramp to a specially designed space for people in wheelchairs to watch games.
The observation rooms are there to ensure even people who can’t stand the cold temperatures inside the arena can still enjoy hockey games, Mr. Peterson said.
Down on the ice, there’s a new Zamboni room with large-sized garage doors. James Jones, recreation supervisor for the town of Clayton, said the old Zamboni room was down a hallway and through multiple sets of low doors.
“The driver would have to duck completely over to get through those doors,” he said. “They were only as tall as the Zamboni itself.”
The new doors have the added benefit of allowing large items, like boats and furniture, to be moved in and out of the arena floor easily. With boat shows, antique sale shows and other similar events frequently using the arena space, Mr. Jones said it was a must-have.
There are some mechanical improvements as well. Crews replaced one of the ice-making system’s headers, which deliver cold, salty brine to a system of tubes underneath the arena floor. The system has been in seasonal use for more than 45 years, and Mr. Peterson said the town wants to keep the system running as long as possible.
Additionally, a geothermal hot water system will deliver very hot water to the buildings’ taps and to the Zamboni, which uses hot water to smooth the arena ice. Hotter water makes clearer ice, and Mr. Jones said the hot water from the new system should ensure Clayton has the clearest ice around.
Mr. Peterson said he’s excited to welcome people back to the arena for more events, shows and sports games this summer. The arena was still open during the renovations, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many events anyway. Now, there are a number of attractions planned for the summer, including an antique show hosted by the Thousand Islands Art Center, the Boy Scouts annual train show and a Comic-Con style event called Anchor-Con.
“I’m looking forward to this year; we’ve missed a lot already,” Mr. Peterson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.