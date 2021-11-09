CLAYTON — After more than two years of work, state and local dignitaries returned to the village on Tuesday to mark the official completion of the historic district reconstruction project.
The multi-million dollar project saw contractors hired by the state Department of Transportation rebuild almost all of Riverside Drive, as well as portions of James and Webb streets, with an initial price tag of nearly $10 million.
The project began over five years ago in February 2017, when village voters authorized a $5 million bond to bury the historic district’s power, phone and coaxial cable lines.
A key part of the project was the removal of all overhead wiring around the historic district, replaced with underground cables in new, modern concrete vaults under the streets.
By replacing the above-ground snarl of cables with underground alternatives, officials said they’ve drastically improved the visual appeal of the village’s downtown core, as well as dramatically improved the resiliency of buildings along the edge of the village peninsula in the event of stormy weather.
Property owners who want to work on their building facades are now able to do so without requiring special permission from National Grid, which managed the power lines that ran within feet, sometimes inches, of the front of most buildings along Riverside Drive.
New lighting, a public address system and surveillance equipment were included in the renovations.
The newly repaved streets have clearer markings, wider lanes and more parking space, as well as improved pedestrian crossings.
On Tuesday, many of the state and local officials who attended the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2019 returned to Clayton for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, Village Major Norma J. Zimmer, Town Supervisor Lance L. Peterson, state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, and Assemblyman Mark. C. Walczyk, R-Watertown.
“A few things have changed in the last couple years, but one of the things that hasn’t changed is the truly transformational project that we’ve undertaken here,” Ms. Dominguez said.
Ms. Dominguez thanked the many organizations and individuals involved in the project for their dedication, including Luck Brothers Inc. from Plattsburgh, which served as the DOT contractor for the project; Empire State Development, the state’s economic development public-benefit corporation, which helped finance the utilities burial; and Mayor Zimmer herself.
“I want to thank the mayor for her undying leadership in particular, partnership and collaboration with everybody,” Ms. Dominguez said. “And for all the residents, thank you for your patience, because I know it took a long time — we do have short construction seasons.”
The mayor thanked the assembled guests, and praised every organization involved for their professionalism and care.
“Thank you, Commissioner, for coming back,” she said. “I had an ‘Oh my God’ moment when you were here before, because that meant this was going to happen, and today is another one. ‘Oh My God,’ it’s over.”
Mayor Zimmer said that, as the ribbon was cut on one transformational project, they were surrounded by other recent developments, like the Riverwalk, Frink Park, the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel and the renovated opera house.
“This venue (Frink Park), we were here about 10 years ago and dedicated this,” she said. “Thanks to great partnership with the state and Empire Development got us through it all.”
After hearing about Clayton’s various projects during her terms in Albany, Sen. Ritche said she is glad to see another one finished in the riverside village.
“This is going to get me in trouble, my favorite place the past few years has been Clayton,” she said.
When she first heard about the Frink Park and Harbor Hotel projects, Sen. Ritche said, she was initially skeptical about what potential was there, but has seen now how projects in Clayton come to truly shine with the help of Mayor Zimmer.
“You have worked so hard, you’re so fortunate to be able to work on some of these projects,” she said. “Nobody has a greater drive or dedication to community that you’ve had and your board.”
Gesturing to the Thousand Islands Bridge and border crossing upriver, barely visible in the daylight from Frink Park, Assemblyman Walczyk said he’s proud to see Clayton serve as a shining example of the nation to the many Canadian visitors who visit each year as they cross the border.
“I call this Assembly district the front yard of America because this is the first impression a lot of Canadian’s get of this great nation,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, if the first community they come to is Clayton, they’re getting a really good impression of the entire nation.”
