WATERTOWN — Clayton Town Justice William F. Ramseier has garnered one of four open seats for state Supreme Court judge in the 5th Judicial District.
According to unofficial election results from Tuesday, Judge Ramseier received the fourth-most votes among eight candidates for four open judicial seats, with the top four vote-getters earning 14-year seats on the bench.
Judge Ramseier’s election means that Jefferson County will have two Supreme Court judges seated in the county, as he joins Judge James P. McClusky, for whom Judge Ramseier presently serves as law clerk.
The Fifth Judicial District is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Herkimer, Oneida and Onondaga counties, with Supreme Court judges being elected by voters district-wide. The judges typically preside in the county of their residency, although that is not always not guaranteed. A so-called gentlemen’s agreement between the political parties historically has mostly kept sitting judges in smaller counties.
Judge Ramseier, who received 167,791 votes, will be joined on the Supreme Court bench by Julie Grow Denton of Oneida County (185,418 votes), Mark Rose of Herkimer County (178,501 votes) and Kevin P. Kuehner of Onondaga County (177,944 votes). Herkimer County was the only county presently in the 5th Judicial District without a seated justice until the election of Judge Rose, whose wife, the former Rita L. Guardino, is a Watertown native.
Judge Ramseier is a 1993 graduate of City University of New York School of Law in Queens. Before his work with Judge McClusky, Judge Ramseier was partner in Carter, Ramseier & Holcombe law firm, in Clayton.
Judge Ramseier has been Judge McClusky’s principal law clerk since 2012, and has simultaneously served as the Clayton town justice since 2014. He will have to leave both positions upon his election to the Supreme Court, which carries an annual salary of $210,900.
