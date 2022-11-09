Ramseier hopes to bring seat to Jefferson Co.

William F. Ramseier, Clayton, won a state Supreme Court judge seat in Tuesday's election, according to unofficial results. Gault/Watertown Daily Times.

WATERTOWN — Clayton Town Justice William F. Ramseier has garnered one of four open seats for state Supreme Court judge in the 5th Judicial District.

According to unofficial election results from Tuesday, Judge Ramseier received the fourth-most votes among eight candidates for four open judicial seats, with the top four vote-getters earning 14-year seats on the bench.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.