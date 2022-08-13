A portion of Clayton’s riverwalk along the St. Lawrence is undergoing construction to repair structural damage to the seawall and below
Latest News
- Clayton’s riverwalk gets restructured
- Higher grocery store prices force some to cheaper, less-healthy options
- AnchorCon Away! Clayton Rotary hopes to build on success of first comic convention
- Celebrating ‘On The Canals’
- National Grid supports OCO Glow-A-Fun golf tournament
- Free meals for children in Oswego County
- Senior fair set for September
- Shineman Foundation awards $103,400 to regional not-for-profits
Most Popular
-
Death of artist William Salisbury leaves creative void in north country art community
-
Iconic Wimpy’s Inn is back on Ford Street in Ogdensburg
-
Police: 16-year-old LaFargeville boy steals car, leads Watertown officers on chase through city
-
Four more people charged in Lewis County meth sting bringing total to five
-
Watertown man acquitted at trial of several violent felony counts, convicted of theft
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.