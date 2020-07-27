CLAYTON — Another piece of Clayton’s multimillion-dollar historic district renovation project has been sped up.
The project to run underground power cables for National Grid has been assigned to O’Connell Electric of Rochester. Initially planned to start in November, work is now expected to begin in August.
Many of the preparations have already been finished. As the state Department of Transportation has repaved a number of streets in the Clayton Historic District, the village took the opportunity to bury many of the support systems that would be needed in the future, including the vaults and conduits power and telecommunications cabling.
In May, the village received a grant that would allow them to finish work on a major water and sewer improvement project. That project has dovetailed with the numerous other improvements being made to the historic district, and work on that was also sped up considerably. The village Board of Trustees voted in November 2016 to require utilities and telecommunications companies to replace all overhead cables in the village’s historic district with underground cables. According to the law, the board had enacted to achieve the change, the cables needed to be changed out within four years.
Now, as that deadline draws close, the next phases of work can finally begin.
“It’s all good,” said Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer.
