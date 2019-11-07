CLAYTON — The Clayton Local Development Corp. is seeking ideas for transformative projects in downtown for a prospective Downtown Revitalization Initiative application next year.
The initiative annually provides $10 million grants to one municipality in each of the state’s 10 regions for downtown projects. Potsdam was named this year’s north country recipient last month.
Applications for any proposals are due to the local development corporation by Jan. 10. The forms can be found at http://www.claytonldc.org/dri/. Completed forms can be either mailed to the corporation, 913 Strawberry Lane, or emailed to cldc@townofclayton.com.
