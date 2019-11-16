CLAYTON — Speakers at a placemaking summit Thursday said planning, partnerships and community participation are vital for enhancing the quality of north country communities.
Dozens of local leaders, entrepreneurs, nonprofit managers and residents converged on the Clayton Opera House for the all-day North Country Placemaking Summit, hosted by Regional Economic Development Council’s Placemaking Work Group.
Placemaking is defined as a people-centered approach to the planning, design and management of public spaces. It involves looking at, listening to, and asking questions of the people who live, work and play in a particular space, to discover needs and aspirations. This information is then used to create a common vision for the future.
At Thursday’s summit, attendees listened to advice from officials from across Northern New York who lead transformative projects in their communities, particularly their downtowns. They also networked, sharing their mutual interest in improving their areas for work, life and play.
“We have discussed many ways of how to educate those who are interested in developing and bettering their communities,” said Kylie S. Peck, who heads the placemaking work group, “and ultimately decided that what better way than to bring together like-minded community leaders and learn directly from those who have implemented successful programs that are contributing to the revitalization of our local downtowns and setting up the north country for success.”
Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer and Former Town Supervisor Justin A. Taylor opened the panel sessions by discussing how they and other local leaders executed several projects to bolster their downtown over the years.
Both Mr. Taylor and Mrs. Zimmer stressed the need to craft and update planning documents, such as the Comprehensive Plan and the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program plan, to prepare for any project and grant request. Mrs. Zimmer also said creating a local development corporation, improving infrastructure and working with the town toward communal growth proved vital.
Partnerships proved essential for the growth of Clayton, Mr. Taylor said, not just with state and federal funding agencies and elected officials, but local organizations, like the local Rotary and Lions clubs, and residents who may have valuable skill sets. Mr. Taylor also said engaging the public is important for growth, and social events help attract ideas and support from constituents.
“Your priorities go with the opportunity,” Mrs. Zimmer said.
The panels that followed explored how to pursue partnerships and funding opportunities and how to craft successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative applications.
Oswego City Mayor William Barlow Jr., Jamie Konkoski, community development director for Saranac Lake, and Michael A. Lumbis, planning and community development director for Watertown, shared their experiences applying for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants, selecting projects to fund and overseeing their development. Oswego, Watertown and Saranac Lake won the DRI funding in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Mr. Barlow said in order to secure a DRI grant, community leaders must “share their story,” and describe how the funds would bolster ongoing growth and development.
Securing private investment is also crucial for the initiative, and Mr. Barlow and Mr. Lumbis said they garnered it by contacting entrepreneurs with wish list projects that needed a financial boost. Mr. Lumbis also said granting portions of DRI funding to the owners of historic buildings in Watertown will allow them to restore or enhance them.
Watertown was not successful in its first attempt at securing a DRI grant, losing it to Plattsburgh. Before applying again, Mr. Lumbis said city officials provided more specific project ideas, particularly “transformative” projects, and details about them.
“We learned from our first application, we enhanced it and were successful the second time around,”
Having several planning documents, including an arts and culture and park vision plan, aided Saranac Lake in vying for the DRI grant, Ms. Konkoski said.
With fewer community development sources when compared to the cities of Oswego and Watertown, Ms. Konkoski said partnerships with other organizations, such as the Franklin County Industrial Development Agency, and community volunteers, particularly those willing to serve on advisory boards, helped fuel growth in the village.
“There’s a broad network of community volunteers,” she said.
Placemaking has become one of four new pillars of economic development for the North Country REDC, along with workforce development, innovation and tradeable sectors.
Following the panels, summit attendees left the opera house to participate in one of three breakout sessions about strategic event planning, hosted at O’Briens Restaurant and Bar, Anchor Development, host at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, and small businesses’ role in placemaking, held at Di Prinzio’s Kitchen.
Joseph A. Wessner, president of the Watertown Downtown Business Association, said Thursday morning he hoped to learn new tactics for enhancing the quality and perception of his downtown. He planned to attend the small business breakout panel, he said, adding that the event would also allow him to network with other local entrepreneurs.
“Clayton does a great job with the events that they hold and the general atmosphere,” Mr. Wessner said.
Cara Griffith, a student with St. Lawrence University, Canton, said she wanted to learn more about how economic development bolsters communities. Ms. Griffith interned with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, and helped its director, Brooke E. Rouse, open the an outdoor clothing and equipment shop Grasse River Outfitters, Canton.
“One of the big draws was how do you revitalize downtown,” she said.
