CLAYTON — The 5th Judicial District, which controls the state courts of Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Onondaga, Oneida and Hermiker counties, was recently awarded a new Supreme Court justice seat. Someone in Jefferson County is already seeking the bench.
In an act of the legislature passed last month, 14 new judge seats were awarded to the 13 judicial districts that cover the state, one of which was given to the 5th Judicial District’s Supreme Court. In New York, the Supreme Court is the first-step trial court that generally handles high-level monetary claims, divorces, annulments and proceedings involving government entities, but has unlimited jurisdiction over criminal and civil cases.
On Tuesday, William F. Ramseier, the Clayton town justice and principal law clerk to sitting Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky, said he intends to run as the Republican candidate for the new seat.
Mr. Ramseier has been Justice McClusky’s principal law clerk in the Jefferson County seat of the Supreme Court since 2012, and has simultaneously served as the Clayton town justice since 2014.
Before he began working for Justice McClusky, Mr. Ramseier spent 17 years as a lawyer in private practice in Clayton.
Mr. Ramseier attended Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo for his undergraduate degree, and earned his law degree from the City University of New York School of Law, graduating in 1993. He’s been practicing nonstop since 1994, and in an interview Tuesday said he’s gotten a great look at all aspects of the law.
He said his background in private practice gave him the experience he needed to succeed as a law clerk, and will be even more useful as a justice of the court. He said his experience as a town justice, handling criminal and civil cases for the Clayton community, and as a law clerk researching the foundations of New York’s legal code, has given him a multifaceted view of the law.
“I think I bring a well-rounded experience as a lawyer. Assisting a Supreme Court judge, and as a town court judge, I had to sit and listen to folks, weigh arguments, make decisions,” he said. “All that experience has prepared me to be a Supreme Court judge.”
Mr. Ramseier is seeking the Republican party’s support for the judge seat. In New York, the parties draft judicial conferences with delegates from the counties that make up the judicial district, and those delegates select the party’s nominee. Historically, 5th Judicial District Republicans have agreed to select candidates who live and will likely serve in the county that requires a new judge the most. In this case, Jefferson County has been identified as the county that requires a new Supreme Court justice.
The Republican judicial convention to select party nominees is coming in August, and Mr. Ramseier said he has not yet been formally selected.
“I would not be seeking it unless I was confident I would be getting it at this point, but nothing’s official until it’s official,” he said.
No confirmed candidates have been named from the 5th Judicial District’s Democrats so far, and that party has historically not opted to select a candidate from a county in need, often nominating Onondaga County residents to run against Republicans from the northern counties.
The candidates from the two parties will face off in a general election in November, and the winner will take their seat on the bench in January.
