CLAYTON — Clayton is No. 1 in a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice lineup for Best Small Town Cultural Scene.
The competition focused on towns with a population fewer than 25,000. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Clayton’s museums, events and overall culture were noted.
The top 10:
• Clayton
• Mariposa, California
• Collingswood, New Jersey
• Ocean Springs, Mississippi
• Haddonfield, New Jersey
• Staunton, Virginia
• Solvang, California
• Eureka Springs, Arkansas
• Sedona, Arizona
• Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
