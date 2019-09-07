WATERTOWN — After years of environmental investigations and planning, the long-awaited cleanup of Sewall’s Island is finally completed, a city official said Friday.
The contractor hired by the state Department of Environmental Conservation finished up the $1.5 million cleanup of the city-owned island last week.
Now city officials will start working on how to redevelop the vacant property that’s ready to be turned into parkland, hiking trails and more, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
The city will soon hire a consultant to conduct a study to come up with ideas on how to develop the island — once the site of the massive Black Clawson plant — and make it marketable, he said.
“It’s a blank canvas,” Mr. Lumbis said.
The city owns 18.6 acres of the 28.7-acre island property on the Black River, about 10 acres of which can be developed.
About 5.6 acres of the island can be designated only for park development after 2 feet of new soil was deposited there during the cleanup, while another section can be developed for commercial purposes after a foot of topsoil was added.
Initial plans call for making improvements to a pair of railroad bridges for pedestrian and bike use on the island and connect them with other city trails, Mr. Lumbis said.
He also envisions some type of recreational businesses, such as a kayak rental or sales venture, or possibly a restaurant because of the “amazing views” it would have of the Black River.
“It’s a matter of finding the right development,” he said.
City Manager Rick Finn said the city is excited about the prospects for the island.
“We think there’ll be real opportunities there,” he said.
The city hopes to secure grant money to pay for the parkland and trail work, he said.
The redevelopment study, which also includes looking at community and economic development in the Factory Square area of the city, will be completed in six to nine months.
But it’s taken years to get to this point for considering how the island should be redeveloped.
As part of the environmental cleanup, the island’s largest trees and brush were removed last spring to get ready for the remediation. The island also was made more level.
“Visually, it’s looking a lot better,” he said, adding that it will be seeded this week and become a grassy area.
The DEC hired a Tonawanda company, Environmental Service Group Inc., to complete the most recent remediation work and finish up some previous environmental cleanup efforts after the project ran out of money several years ago.
Volatile organic compounds, metals and industrial cleaning compounds and agents were found on the site. Two drums of contaminants also were discovered during the environmental analysis.
Remaining concrete slabs along Pearl Street, remnants of the Black Clawson plant, were used as cover from the soil underneath.
The Tonawanda company was paid $1,298,569 for the work. The cost of the engineering work was $217,000. The city is paying 10 percent of the project’s cost, or $150,000 of the approximate $1.5 million total cost, with DEC covering the remainder.
The former Black Clawson site has been the source of complaints because of its unsightly condition, with piles of debris, parts of the building foundation and a long section of chain-link fencing that fronts Pearl Street visible. The chain-link fencing will remain on the site, at least for now.
The city obtained the property through back taxes from Black Clawson, which closed its foundry in 1991. The massive complex was destroyed in a fire in 1999.
The buildings were demolished in 2001, leaving remnants of concrete foundations that cover about 25 percent of the reusable site. Soil contaminants remain underneath.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners operates a hydroelectric plant on the island. That section of the island was not part of the remediation project.
First developed in 1840 for the Begley & Sewall machine shop, the island was the home of a paper company, a sewing machine manufacturer and a carriage company before the Black Clawson Co. purchased the machine shop during the 1950s.
