WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Aaron Clemons is tired of hearing that the city and the firefighters’ union still haven’t resolved an ongoing labor dispute after learning that it could go back to arbitration.
Saying he’s “pro-public safety,” Mr. Clemons, one of seven candidates seeking a four-year term on council, wasn’t surprised that the two sides are hung up on staffing. Minimum manning, a stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times, remains the main obstacle.
He supports the current staffing levels and doesn’t want to see any “unnecessary cuts” in the fire department.
“It’s time to be on the same team,” he said. “Let’s all work together.”
Mr. Clemons also criticized council for not making sure that the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds was open this summer. That pool needs some repairs that could have been completed in time to be open. With temperatures already reaching summer-like highs, he also would have made sure that the Thompson Park pool would have been open for the Memorial Day weekend.
He also would like to see the city work on getting some development completed at the old Mercy Hospital site on Stone Street, even though it’s still owned by COR Development, the Syracuse company that was going to redevelop the site several years ago.
Facing six other candidates, Mr. Clemons thinks he has name recognition because he ran a campaign for council two years ago. Over the years, he’s been involved in a number of political campaigns for such Republican candidates as state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik and former state Democratic Sen. Darrel J. Aubertine, who’s endorsed him for council.
While he has name recognition, Mr. Clemons looks a lot different from when he ran in 2019. He’s lost 270 pounds after having gastric bypass surgery last September. The last time he ran he weighed 400 pounds. The weight loss has helped him with his door-to-door campaign, he said.
“I have quicker feet,” he said.
Aaron Clemons
Age: 43
Profession: Employed by two funeral homes in Watertown
Education: Watertown High School, 1997; attended Jefferson Community College
Family: Single
