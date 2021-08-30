WATERTOWN — In the six weeks since moving into their home, Taylor and Ashley Jones have seen quite a few deer in their Gotham Street yard.
Just about every day, the young couple observes deer crossing the road from Thompson Park and eating apples that they’ve picked from the trees in their yard at 1244 Gotham St.
“They’re here almost all day,” Mr. Jones said.
Residents in many city neighborhoods are seeing more deer venturing into their yards. The neighborhoods include Thompson Boulevard, and around Mullin, Holcomb and Chestnut streets, among many others.
Some people have complained that deer feast on the plantings in their yards.
Thompson Boulevard resident Rocco S. Crescenzi watches five, six, seven and as many as 10 deer at a time stroll into his backyard every day. He spent $4,000 on fencing in his backyard because they were nibbling on the shrubbery, only for them to head for the front yard to graze on the shrubbery.
He’s tried to prevent them from doing it, putting down pebbles and Dial soap to keep them away from the plants.
“They don’t like Dial soap,” he explained.
They frequently congregate in Thompson Park, where they hang out and find a lot of vegetation to eat.
So many deer are in Thompson Park that a couple of park-goers expressed concerns that speeding motorists could hit the animals with their vehicles. One woman suggested putting “Deer Crossing” signs to prevent deer/vehicle accidents from happening.
The park-goer described an incident in which she stood on the side of the park road waving her hands to get a motorist to slow down because there were so many deer nearby.
Steve Heerkens, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, is aware of large deer populations in urban and suburban areas across New York.
He knows that deer in western and central New York have caused issues in suburban and urban surroundings. Staten Island and New York City even have their fair share of deer, he said.
But he hasn’t received any complaints about the north country, where there’s more rural areas for deer to roam and not cause issues.
As deer populations have grown in the state, urban and suburban settings have become deer habitats, he said.
“They are good habitats for deer,” he said.
They have a lot to eat from the plenty of vegetation in residential yards. And because hunting is not allowed in urban and suburban areas, deer mortality rates are caused mainly by deer/vehicle accidents, he said.
The subject of the city’s deer population came up during a recent City Council meeting, with council members also saying they’ve had their experiences with deer.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said deer have munched on all the expensive bulbs in both her back and front yards.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said it’s not uncommon to see deer in his neighborhood, too. Recently, he’s also seen a bunch of deer in Thompson Park, near an open grassy area near the Gotham Street entrance.
But council members decided against putting up signs to warn motorists about deer crossing on the roads in the park and throughout the city. If too many signs are up, motorists might ignore them and not slow up anyway, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix warned.
Mr. Heerkens suggested that the police department can figure out where the most deer-vehicle accidents occur and put up signs in those neighborhoods.
“That’s necessarily not a bad strategy,” he said.
The DEC also can help with what’s going in Thompson Park or study deer behavior throughout the city, he said.
But Mr. and Mrs. Jones say they don’t mind seeing deer come into the former apple orchard so often. They’ve become used to it, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.