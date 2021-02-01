SACKETS HARBOR — One owner of The Sandwich Bar restaurant is taking the other to court in order to dissolve the eatery entirely, citing personal differences in how the two expect the business to operate.
Jessica Williams, who owns 50% of The Sandwich Bar of Sackets Harbor, LLC, filed a state Supreme Court petition in Jefferson County last week against the sandwich shop and co-owner Jamie Hubbard. Mrs. Williams is seeking dissolution of the business pursuant to state Limited Liability Company Law.
Ryan S. Suser, Syracuse, the attorney representing Mrs. Williams, offered no additional comment on the case when contacted Monday morning. The attorney representing Mrs. Hubbard, George Smith, could not be reached for comment.
In a letter to Judge James J. McClusky filed Friday, Mr. Suser said he and Mr. Smith have begun settlement discussions, which both attorneys “hope” will keep the matter out of court.
According to the petition filed Jan. 25, shortly after opening the restaurant along West Main Street in the village nearly two years ago, Mrs. Hubbard’s actions began to “impact” the sandwich shop’s reputation “directly and negatively with customers and in the community.”
Mrs. Williams alleges in the petition that on several occasions Mrs. Hubbard told customers not to order an item off the menu because “she did not wish to make it for them.” It’s also alleged that Mrs. Hubbard made several “religious and sexually inappropriate remarks” in front of customers, as well as staff.
According to the petition, Mrs. Hubbard has allegedly allowed food to fall on the floor, as well as cut mold off of food she then served to customers of the sandwich shop. Mrs. Hubbard also allegedly washed dishes improperly and failed to “adequately” clean the restaurant.
Mrs. Williams alleges Mrs. Hubbard’s behavior has “directly” resulted in the resignation of at least three employees of the shop.
This behavior, according to the petition, “has harmed The Sandwich Bar’s reputation and threatened its ability to continue operating according to its stated purpose.”
Mrs. Hubbard has allegedly ignored Mrs. Williams’ objections and “refuses to consult with (Mrs. Williams) on any decisions or actions concerning the parties’ business.”
“Besides occasional necessary business discussions, in fact, Petitioner and Respondent no longer speak to each other,” the petition reads.
The petition also alleges that Mrs. Hubbard’s “refusal to cooperate” with Mrs. Williams has “eliminated” the shop’s ability to expand into other services, such as breakfast and coffee services. Mrs. Williams alleges these expansions are necessary to maintain profitability.
“As a result, The Sandwich Bar has, and will continue to suffer financially due to the distrust between Petitioner and Respondent and their inability to cooperate with one another,” the petition reads.
Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Hubbard each hold a 50% interest in the shop, according to the petition, so there is “no mechanism by which the entity can operate by majority vote.”
“The company is effectively paralyzed and has no prospects of viability whatsoever,” the petition states.
The Sandwich Bar opened in spring 2019 at its current 113 W. Main St. location. Mrs. Williams and Mrs. Hubbard met in 2017 while Mrs. Williams was serving in the military and stationed at Fort Drum.
The pair entered into a lease of the 525-square-foot space on West Main Street and purchased equipment valued at about $18,000, which was financed in part by the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.
The restaurant appeared to still be open and operating Monday morning.
