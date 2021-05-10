SACKETS HARBOR — The co-owners of The Sandwich Bar restaurant have settled a legal action brought by one of the owners seeking to dissolve the partnership.
Jessica R. Williams, owner of 50% of The Sandwich Bar of Sackets Harbor, LLC, filed a state Supreme Court petition in January against the sandwich shop and co-owner Jamie Hubbard seeking dissolution of the business. The pair disagreed about how the business should be operated, according to court documents.
A stipulation of discontinuance filed March 12 with the court shows the two have resolved the matter without further intervention needed by the court.
Mrs. Williams has since opened the Battlefield Eatery at 213 W. Main St., while Mrs. Hubbard continues to operate The Sandwich Bar at 113 W. Main St.
