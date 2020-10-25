WATERTOWN — Tedra L. Cobb, the Democratic candidate in the race for the NY-21 House seat, rallied supporters at the peak of Thompson Park on Sunday afternoon as part of a final push to get in front of north country voters before Election Day.
Ms. Cobb has been touring the district over the past two days, visiting seven towns since 8 a.m. Saturday. At the rallies, Ms. Cobb and her team have been encouraging supporters and undecided voters to vote early for her and other Democrats up and down the ticket. She said she will be back on the road starting again next Saturday, visiting the towns and counties she wasn’t able to visit this weekend.
Ms. Cobb spoke to a small group of supporters from the back of a white Ford pickup truck at the peak the park, and a number of supporters across the park listened through their car radios. Ms. Cobb said there are many important issues that hinge on the results of this election.
“Healthcare is on the ballot,” Ms. Cobb said.
She said while her opponent, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has worked for three terms to end the Affordable Care Act and the protections it offers to average Americans, she will fight for expansive reforms, namely a Medicare public option available to everyone.
“It’s a program we know, we love, and by the way, Joe Biden also supports it,” she said.
While healthcare has been the main focus of Ms. Cobb’s campaign thus far, she said there’s much more on the line than just the ACA this year.
“Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot,” Ms. Cobb said.
She said Rep. Stefanik, in 2012, wrote the Republican Party platform that called for privatization of the Social Security system and a complete restructuring of Medicare, which Ms. Cobb said would’ve ruined the program.
“Truth, safety and force protection are on the ballot,” she said.
Ms. Cobb talked about the accusations that Russian intelligence officials offered payments to Taliban-linked militias for confirmed kills of American soldiers in Afghanistan. She said Rep. Stefanik has been “eerily silent” on the issue, even though Rep. Stefanik has repeatedly said she believes the evidence was illegally leaked and is unverified.
“(Rep. Stefanik) serves on the House Intelligence Committee, on the Armed Services Committee and she represents Fort Drum,” Ms. Cobb said. “She should be fighting like hell to ensure the safety and security of our soldiers. Instead of outrage and action, we have silence. She has done nothing, and Donald Trump has done nothing.”
Ms. Cobb said she’s seen a significant amount of enthusiasm from voters this year, as early voting lines, which began Saturday, have stretched to unprecedented lengths across the north country and the nation. After each event across the district, she’s been encouraging her supporters to head straight to the early voting poll sites and cast their votes for her and other Democrats on the ticket.
While she’s been encouraging supporters to vote early, Ms. Cobb said she will be casting her ballot on Election Day with her daughter Aida.
“My daughter’s coming back from Washington, D.C.. She’s going to be safe, come home and we’re going to vote together like we have before,” she said.
