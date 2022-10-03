WATERTOWN — Lanes will be closed Tuesday for traffic signal work at the intersection of Coffeen Street, Black River Parkway and North Meadow Street.
City public works crews will establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades and signage and having flaggers on site.
