WATERTOWN — A colonel with the National Guard and north country native was recently honored for commanding the largest vaccination site in the nation.
Col. Michael T. Bice, who grew up in Sackets Harbor, is a station commander for state police in Lowville and now lives just outside of Watertown, was recently named a Whole Health Hero by Blue Cross Blue Shield. He earned the award after being deployed to New York City in May 2020 to command the Javits Center. Without the vaccine at the time, the convention center served as a medical site for COVID-19 patients. Nearly 1,100 patients had been treated when he got there as the center was closing. His job was to ensure everything was accounted for and ready to go if it needed to be reopened. He later went home but was called back to command the center in January 2021. His mission was to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as logistically possible. Nearly 650,000 New Yorkers were vaccinated at the Javits Center, 15,000 of which came within the span of 24 hours, which is a world record. Col. Bice oversaw all of it, earning the award, but he’s hardly taking credit.
“I’m very humbled and honored to accept this award, but really this award goes out to all the medical personnel and military personnel that I was fortunate enough to command,” he said. “This really has nothing to do with me.”
He arrived in New York City when the streets were bare, and he left when they were filling back up. He saw people wait four to five hours for a vaccine, which inspired him and his colleagues to keep going.
“What we did there at that time was we took our best option that we had and we made it available to as many people as logistically possible,” Col. Bice said. “I’m not here to force it on anybody. It’s your choice and I believe it should be a choice.”
He also got to do it with his son, Dylan, who was on active duty in the Air Force before he got out and volunteered to go down to the Javits Center and help his dad.
“Not only did I get to stand with him side by side during this pandemic,” he said, “but we stood side by side knowing we made a difference together.”
Col. Bice is coming up on 30 years of being in the military. He deployed with the 10th Mountain Division to Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. And now he’s set to retire next year. But the work they did at the Javits Center will go down as some of the greatest in their lives.
“I had such great people working for me that they made my job easy,” he said. “We were actually saving lives this time, and that meant the world to us.”
