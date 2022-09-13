Special panel to review island area’s zoning laws

A special committee is being put together to review the zoning in the town of Henderson’s Island District after residents voiced concerns about Sun Communities, which owns Association Island, potentially expanding onto nearby Hovey’s Island. Provided photo

HENDERSON — A committee is being put together to review the zoning of the Island District after residents voiced concerns about Sun Communities, which owns Association Island, potentially expanding campgrounds onto nearby Hovey’s Island.

Some people in attendance wanted a Henderson resident to be in the committee in order to get their voices heard. Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that he would consult with the town’s lawyer about having a resident on the committee.

