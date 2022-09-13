HENDERSON — A committee is being put together to review the zoning of the Island District after residents voiced concerns about Sun Communities, which owns Association Island, potentially expanding campgrounds onto nearby Hovey’s Island.
Some people in attendance wanted a Henderson resident to be in the committee in order to get their voices heard. Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that he would consult with the town’s lawyer about having a resident on the committee.
The committee hasn’t been officially appointed yet, Mr. Glaser said, but he has an idea of who should be on the committee.
“They’re longtime residents, they’ve been serving on these boards for a long time, they know the town’s laws,” he said.
The people on the committee will include members from other town boards. He also said they would bring someone in from Jefferson County.
Mr. Glaser said there isn’t a checklist that he has that would make someone qualified or not for the committee.
“They’re a very easy company to work with,” Mr. Glaser said of Sun Communities. “They want to fit in with the community, they don’t want to be an obstacle.”
Mr. Glaser said that the zoning reviews of the island district does single out Hovey’s Island, but that Sun Communities knew it was going to happen and they are accepting of it.
“(Sun Communities) actually encouraged us to go ahead and look at that law,” he said.
In order for Henderson residents to voice their concerns to the committee for now, letters should be sent.
“If you own property, and you want do something within reason, and within the town’s law, you should be able to do that,” Mr. Glaser said. “It shouldn’t be up to your neighbor to tell you that you can’t do it.”
The first committee meeting could take place within the next 45 days and the public can attend but there will be no public comment portion of the meeting as it is a workshop.
Mr. Glaser said the meeting will “probably not” be livestreamed.
It will end up being up to the board if all meetings are livestreamed before the new budget takes effect on Jan. 1.
“The money has not been allocated for purchase of that type of equipment right now,” Mr. Glaser said. “I’m not saying that it’s not going to happen before the first of the year, but I can tell you that it’s possible that it might not, it’s a decision of the board’s.”
Mr. Glaser said if something came up where a livestream was needed, they have the funds available to them to purchase the equipment but that there were legal aspects that they need to go over as well as the board’s approval.
