Memorial Day is set aside to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Communities throughout the country celebrated with parades and ceremonies.
In Carthage, a parade hosted by the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post 789 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 was held concluding at with a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on State Street.
Keynote speaker for the day was Col. Travis L. McIntosh, Commander of the 19th Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Drum.
“It is a reminder as to why America, democracy and freedom, are still worth fighting for,” Col. McIntosh said. “One request from the Colonel today. Please, learn about the fallen and tell their story. Each Memorial Day, I make a point to tell stories about our fallen servicemen and women and today I have the opportunity share with you, from the heart.”
He went on to tell of a fellow West Point cadet Brian Freeman who he met in 1996, an aviator Kimberly Hampton and John Bolling, an Army instructor pilot and career aviator.
“Brian and four other Americans died in an ambush on Jan. 20, 2007 in Karbala, Iraq,” the colonel said. “He gave it all, in defense of the nation he loved. A hero.”
Col. McIntosh described Lt. Hampton the most driven lieutenant he has ever kown.
“We were both on the 82nd Airborne’s first deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq in 2002 and 2003,” he said. “Kimberly died during our Iraq deployment on Jan 2, 2004 when her helicopter was shot down near Fallujah, Iraq. The first American female pilot in history to be shot down and killed by enemy fire. A hero.”
Bolling was the second highest time Blackhawk trainer in the Army.
“I was with John when we brought him to the emergency room after a fatal helicopter crash on Saturday March 10, 2007,” said the colonel. “John died at 61, training young Army pilots in a Blackhawk. A legacy among Army Aviation. Now a hero.”
During his 24 years in the Army including six years total of overseas service, the colonel has had more than his share of loss as have many other members of the armed forces.
“Seven of my college classmates died in the War on Terror; we lost over a brigade’s worth of helicopters and a battalion’s worth of aircrews in 20 years of war,” he said. “We mourn alongside our cherished Gold Star and surviving families. Therefore, I believe it’s important to talk about these heroes whenever given the opportunity.”
He concluded his speech with a message for Memorial Day.
“You being here this morning, attending the parade, participating in a Memorial Day tribute, visiting a cemetery, gathering among friends and family, placing wreaths, flying flags, and yes barbecuing and celebrating are all part of this weekend of honor,” he said. “Our troops sacrificed their lives defending the principles of our democracy and our Constitution, and we should celebrate. But, let’s take it a step further. Tell a story. Learn about one of the fallen and tell his or her story. We remember these patriots as heroes. So let’s make our country worthy of their sacrifice; let’s keep their families in our hearts and prayers; and may we never forget those who have given so much for you and me.”
Copenhagen CARES Collaborative, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Floyd Lyng American Legion Post 0723 hosted a Memorial Day Celebration. Following the parade which, made a stop at the St. Mary’s cemetery, there was a service at the village bandstand which included prayers by Sister Mary Ellen Brett of St. Mary’s Church and Canon Samuel Lundy, dress in vintage clothing. There was also a dedication of the recently hung veterans banners and a military honors salute. Festivities continued with a cake walk, ice cream social and quilt raffle at River Park. In addition, the Copenhagen Volunteer Fire Department held a chicken barbecue.
Lowville veterans organizations held a parade down South State Street concluding at Veterans Park where military honors were rendered and a wreath was placed at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Marine Corps Commandant James Trainham paid tribute those lost in battle and commended the efforts of those who have worked had to bring home the remains of the fallen to give closure to their families.
The village of Deferiet held a parade and ceremony on May 29.
Mayor Janet M. Zando read a synopsis of the lives the Deferiet natives who died serving our country during World War I and II.
“My parents were born in the old country, but I was born in Deferiet. We spoke their native language at home. I joined the armed services prior to the invasion of Pearl Harbor because jobs were scare and it was the depression. I loved baseball. I went to Deferiet Grade School. I loved pierogies. I worked at the St. Regis Paper Company before the war. I was stationed at Pine Camp where I met my wife. I was in my twenties. I was home on leave. I was married with a child. I served in the Pacific campaign. I fought in Europe. I had brothers and many friends serving in the Armed Forces, too. I was scared, but I knew my family was praying for me. I didn’t see or hear from anyone in years. I was buried in Belgium. I was lost at sea. I was brought home and buried near my family.”
