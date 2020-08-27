WATERTOWN — Five organizations were recently awarded grants from the Jefferson Economic Development Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation, and another round of funding is now available.
The Jefferson Economic Development Fund encourages nonprofit organizations to think creatively and broadly when examining their services and identify a correlation between their work and economic development in Jefferson County. The fund was created in 2016 through the establishment of a partnership between the Community Foundation and the nonprofit formally known as the Jefferson County Chambers of Commerce.
The first round of grants approved from the fund were:
Watertown First — $3,000 to support targeted outreach campaigns to help boost and raise the visibility of local business in downtown Watertown
Cape Vincent Improvement League — $2,500 to purchase recycling and trash receptacles to help with village’s maintenance and beautification efforts.
Village of Black River — $2,000 to be directed toward a development study of a non-motorized, five communities trail connecting the City of Watertown to Fort Drum
Jefferson Rehabilitation Center — $1,500 to assist with the organization’s revitalization campaign for its Gaffney Drive campus
Disabled Persons Action Organization — $1,000 to support the organization’s 2021 concert series season.
Up to $10,000 is available for the second round of grant support from the Jefferson Economic Development Fund. A specific program, project or initiative may be appropriate to submit an application for funding.
In the spirit of the fund’s charitable purpose, the Community Foundation is aiming to support the most appropriate requests that demonstrate a clear plan for public benefit, broad promotion and progress in local economic development, and enhancement to the quality of life in Jefferson County.
The deadline to submit an application for consideration is Friday, Oct. 23. Contact Max DelSignore, Community Foundation assistant director, max@nnycf.org or 315-782-7110, to learn more about the fund, or to receive an application.
