WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s 2021-2022 Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is now open to students currently in seventh and eighth grades. The challenge seeks to engage students in learning about their communities while they compete for an opportunity to award a $500 grant to a local nonprofit organization of their choice.
This is the fifth year of the program, which is made possible by donors to the Community Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund, corporate support from Community Bank and a gift from an individual donor.
Students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are eligible to compete for a share of $10,000 in total grant awards. Twenty students will be selected to each present a $500 grant to a charitable organization of their choice that they think makes their community great.
“One of the most important things we can do is actively engage our youth in meaningful teachable moments and opportunities to be part of making a difference while exploring what matters most to them,” Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, said in a statement. “This program helps instill powerful civic values, awareness and experiences that can last a lifetime.”
In the program’s first four years, 83 students were selected to present 79 grants totaling $40,000 to 67 different nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents.
Applications are available on the foundation website, at local schools or at the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St.
Students selected to award grants in previous years are not eligible to enter.
To enter the competition, students must complete an essay-based application in writing.
Entries must be made online, postmarked, or hand-delivered to the Community Foundation no later than Friday, Nov. 19.
Eligible recipient organizations must be nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
An announcement of the winning submissions and grant awards will be made in early January after the holiday break.
For more information, contact Mary Perrine, Community Foundation coordinator of partnerships, at 315-782-7110, or maryp@nnycf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.