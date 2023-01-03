WATERTOWN — Former city mayor and community icon T. Urling “Tom” Walker died Tuesday morning at the age of 97.
His most visible public role was as mayor of Watertown. Elected to two four-year terms (1983-91), he stressed the need for a proactive city government. He was also interim city manager from September 1994 to December, 1995.
But along with his wife Mabel, who died in December of 2020, he became a luminary in the community, with their community service and generous donations to various causes.
“His legacy is going to be felt for generations,” said Watertown mayor Jeffrey M. Smith. “His philanthropy is second to none in the city.”
Mr. Walker moved to Watertown in 1951 when he accepted a job at Air Brake as an executive-in-training. Together, he and Mabel would influence the direction of scores of academic, community, cultural, medical and municipal organizations in the north country with funding and by volunteering.
Mr. Smith said Mr. Walker’s accomplishments for the city included the hydro plant deal and its lucrative power purchase agreement and the transformation of the city as it dealt with the reactivation of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in the 1980s. “Most recently, he and I served on a citizens group for the First Baptist Church in downtown Watertown,” Mr. Smith said. “I would often turn to him for advice as mayor, along with former mayors Butler and Graham. He was one of the best, if not the best mayor the city of Watertown has had in generations.”
Mr. Walker, Mr. Smith said, would also share entertaining stories of his eventful youth.
“He was an amazing individual with remarkable upbringing and background,” Mr. Smith said.
Editor’s note: A full report on Mr. Walker’s death is being prepared for Wednesday publication.
