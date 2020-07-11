THERESA — Lynndsey Anson was hiding from her kids so they wouldn’t see her cry as she was told her fiancé was about to be airlifted to Syracuse with life-threatening injuries.
Her fiancé, Lee Trickey, 38, was part of a crew building a structure behind Black River Plumbing, Heating & AC in Black River on June 24.
It was windy that day. His friends would later say that Mr. Trickey was nearly 50 feet in the air as he set roof trusses on the structure. At some point in the afternoon, a gust knocked a truss over, creating a domino effect, and Mr. Trickey was tied to one. He would later tell a friend that he tried to ride one of the trusses down the roughly 48 feet to the concrete. He thought he made the ride, but the truss tipped sideways and he landed on the left side of his body — the other trusses burying him in the process.
His fiancée has the list at the top of her head. All told, Mr. Trickey collapsed his lung, broke his femur, two spots in his back, multiple ribs on both sides, pelvis, sternum, and hip.
When she got the call, Ms. Anson was with their three children at the property where they were in the process of building their house in Theresa. It was a rebuild as it had burned to the ground in November.
There was still a pool, though, and Ms. Anson ran around the corner away from her swimming children when she got the call.
She told the kids their dad had broken his leg, knowing it was much worse than that. She started making her way to the scene.
“At that point I didn’t know if my kids were going to be without their father,” she said. “How am I gonna tell them?”
First responders wouldn’t allow Ms. Anson to see Mr. Trickey when she got there. EMTs with Guilfoyle Ambulance had been working on stabilizing him for around an hour, she said, before he could be airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. She would later thank the EMTs for not giving up.
“They did an amazing job at bringing him back,” she said, “and getting him stable where they could helicopter him out.”
When she got to the hospital, she could only see him for around 20 minutes. COVID-19 guidelines have restricted visiting hours to 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., and by the time he was stable it was around 5:40 p.m.
But those 20 minutes were traumatizing. It brought on the beginning of a string of moments where Ms. Anson felt helpless. They had met through friends 12 years ago. She fell for him through his kindness and ability to sing ‘90s rock music. Over the years, she admired his ruggedness, toughness and work ethic. They became enamored with caving, and he even joined the National Speleological Society. But the man she had explored with for 12 years was now lifeless on a hospital bed.
“The only way I can explain it is he was dead on a bed,” she said. “He wasn’t breathing on his own. It was just a horrible feeling.”
Again, the next day Mr. Trickey was alive but unresponsive. He had emergency surgery on day two and wasn’t available for visitors until past 5 p.m., giving Ms. Anson only roughly 20 minutes again to see him.
The first five days he was in the hospital was touch-and-go. A tube was in his lung and he had to undergo blood transfusions. At day three, Ms. Anson remembers her fiancé asking how he got there.
For the three weeks he was in the hospital, Ms. Anson drove back and forth to the hospital as housing for family members was closed due to COVID-19. Or friends would drive her and wait in the parking lot for four hours as only one visitor was allowed at a time.
Also during his stay at the hospital, Mr. Trickey talked about marrying Ms. Anson. They’ve talked about it in the past but to them they felt married already and didn’t need a piece of paper to validate that.
But the accident changed things, and the people who have helped them since the fire or since the accident changed that. She thought maybe in a few years, but he had different plans.
Just on Saturday, Ms. Anson was trying on dresses for a big wedding they hope to have in about a month. And the point in large part is to throw a party for the friends and family who were there for them.
Between the fire and the accident, friends, family members and strangers raised nearly $15,000 for Mr. Trickey and Ms. Anson. She usually works two jobs at a bar and school, but COVID-19 has taken that away.
“The community has helped us so much,” she said. “I’m not working. I don’t get unemployment, so this definitely helps a lot.”
And it doesn’t stop there. Tiffany Sanders and Pete Forney, who have been together for 12 years and are best friends with Ms. Anson and Mr. Trickey, have done the bulk of organizing donations after the fire and the accident. Their fundraiser on Facebook, which they created in the hospital parking lot hours after the accident, has reached nearly $7,000 as of Saturday.
Mr. Forney grew up with Mr. Trickey starting in the Indian River School District. Mr. Forney has the outdoors to thank for becoming close friends with Mr. Trickey. They kayaked together, swam in the Indian River, cooked over a campfire and picked wild edible plants.
After the fire in November, Mr. Forney and Ms. Sanders raised around $5,000. Ms. Anson raised around $2,000 from her home in South Dakota.
Businesses in the area have donated materials like windows, lumber, concrete and doors to help build their new house. Mr. Trickey’s friends, who are all contractors, have said they are going to donate their time to help build the house. As Mr. Trickey recovers at home — where he has been since Thursday — Ms. Sanders and Mr. Forney are organizing a benefit dinner to raise more money. It’s set from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at The Flying Spatula in LaFargeville. Ms. Anson said her fiancé is “definitely” going to be there.
“It’s astronomical bills,” Mr. Forney said. “So every little bit is going to help them, and in these crazy times we’re living in, it’s amazing and it puts a smile on my face to see people come together and actually help. That puts a little faith back in me. We need to be more community-based, and I love to see things like this happen.”
