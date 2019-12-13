WATERTOWN — Local graduates of the “Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World” program were recognized Thursday night at the Watertown Urban Mission for the work they did in four census areas for the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative (ESPRI) State Opioid Response (SOR) Community Survey.
This initiative, a partnership between the Alliance for Better Communities, the Watertown Urban Mission and other organizations, had one goal in mind: to gain a better understanding of how to more appropriately serve people who are, for whatever reason, living in poverty in the area.
Thanks to the help from graduates of the program, the goal of 500 completed surveys was surpassed, with a total of usable surveys coming in at 622.
“This data I’m sure is very rich, it will really give us a much better idea, and not just us as the Alliance or Pivot or the Urban Mission, but all agencies in the county, with an emphasis on Watertown, to better serve individuals and help support rather than stigmatize,” said Anita Seefried-Brown of the Alliance for Better Communities.
According to Larry Danforth, of Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies, a detailed report of the survey findings should be available toward the middle of January.
In attendance at the recognition ceremony and evaluation meeting Thursday night were representatives from various local organizations as well as Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Mayor Joseph Butler Jr., who presented each participant with a certificate.
Before he started giving out the certificates, Mayor Butler asked those in attendance how many were graduates of “Getting Ahead,” to which many in the room raised their hands.
“That makes me feel great and proud of our city because you’re continuing the success we had when we started the ESPRI program and in no way am I surprised by your success,” Mayor Butler said. “It’s very clear that you are motivated to help your community and do the right thing and to see that continue is just a wonderful feeling.”
Participating graduates included Timothy Fayette, HEARTH case manager at the Urban Mission, Michael Larrabee, who was homeless before the program, and Karen Granger, who offered a heartfelt message of thanks to Mayor Butler when he presented her with her certificate.
Other participating graduates were John Bonventre, Brandy Burnett, Roberta Burt, Donald Gilleo Jr., Rebecca Gracey, Sarah Hilyer, Amy Laning, Keola McDonald, Anthony Moore, Jessica Moore, Zoel Munson, Cassandra Roberts-Session, Christina Sampson, Orales Stroud, Sarah Woodward, Ralph Wylie and Sarah Yerdon.
“You’re in the field, you’re our first line of defense, and the work that you did and will continue to do will make our community better over the long run, there’s no doubt in my mind,” Mayor Butler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.