WATERTOWN — A $1,000 donation to City Council candidate Amy Horton’s campaign from a limited liability company owned by Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and his wife Millie C. has brought further scrutiny to the perceived political connection between the mayor and council candidate that both the candidate and mayor have denied exists.
Campaign finance records, filed with the State Board of Elections, revealed the contribution to Mrs. Horton’s campaign from CEI Real Estate Management Services LLC. That is the company that state records show Mayor Smith and his wife created when purchasing their medical office building at 727 Washington St. in 2006.
Mrs. Horton insisted the donation is not a campaign issue, saying talking and listening to voters is her priority.
“I’m not sure how this is an issue,” she said. “People are making it an issue.”
Acknowledging the donation would eventually become public, she said the campaign should be about “what I can do for the city and how I can be the best representative for the city. I’ll continue to knock on doors until Election Day and talk to voters about what are actually issues.”
Voters, she said, have told her that they don’t want the campaign to be about the mayor, but issues that they care about.
Other candidates are questioning whether the mayor and his wife were purposely trying to keep it a secret.
The donation to Mrs. Horton’s campaign was made through CEI Real Estate Management Services LLC. The address listed on the campaign finance form was “United States of America.”
That company owns the medical building at 727 Washington St. where Millie Smith is the chief physician assistant and practice manager of QuikMed Urgent Care.
“Maybe they thought no one would understand who owns the LLC,” said Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who’s running for a four-year seat on council, and not running against Mrs. Horton.
As he has done when criticized previously by candidates, Mayor Smith said he is not on the campaign trail supporting anyone and will not officially endorse any candidate.
“I’m specifically not out there campaigning or giving (Mrs. Horton) advice because I don’t want to be accused of being involved,” the mayor said.
He said his wife put up a sign for Mrs. Horton at their home and that Mrs. Smith made the donation through their company, issuing a check signed by her to Mrs. Horton’s campaign.
“My wife and I share our business. If that’s a decision she made, I support her,” he said. “My wife donated; that’s her prerogative.”
Mrs. Horton agrees that it’s Mrs. Smith’s “prerogative” to donate to her campaign or to any of the candidates. She also thanked her for the contribution.
She does not think the donation damages her chances to be elected on Nov. 2.
In asking why she thought it came as a donation from the LLC, Mrs. Horton downplayed the issue, citing that Mrs. Smith signed the check.
Mrs. Smith also told WWNY-TV, Channel 7 that she gave the contribution through the corporation, so she could get a tax donation. Donations to political campaigns, however, are not tax deductible. Mrs. Smith did not return a call from the Watertown Daily Times on Thursday.
Out of the $4,981.38 Mrs. Horton has collected, Mrs. Smith’s contribution equals about 20 percent of her campaign funds.
Council candidate Patrick J. Hickey, who’s running against Mrs. Horton for a two-year seat on council, said the contribution wouldn’t have become a controversy if the Smiths were just open about giving it.
“There would be no story,” he said.
While the $1,000 donation irritates him, three $500 donations from Mrs. Horton’s employer, James L. Leven, general partner of Community Broadcasters, angers him more.
Mr. Hickey purchased nearly $2,000 in ads from Community Broadcasters, and Mr. Leven, then in turn, gave $1,500 to Mrs. Horton’s campaign, he said.
It’s like giving Community Broadcasters money for her campaign, Mr. Hickey said.
The $1,500 also is above the campaign contribution limit of $1,000 for Watertown. Mrs. Horton said she was unaware that her boss exceeded that $1,000 campaign limit set by the state. The state has set voter registration guidelines that set the donation threshold. Watertown, because of the number of registered voters — about 12,000 — meets the threshold of $1,000 maximim donations from non-family to candidates.
In recent weeks, the mayor has come under fire for attacking other candidates during the campaign.
He’s taken swipes at Mr. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III, Councilwoman Ruggiero and Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani, who are running for two four-year seats. Councilman Spaziani is a write-in candidate.
Councilman Spaziani and Mr. Olney are also upset with the way the mayor and Mrs. Smith handled the contribution, questioning whether they tried to mislead voters.
Mr. Spaziani, who has raised $526.96, said he purposely didn’t seek a lot of campaign contributions, so he “wouldn’t be caught in a trap.”
In addition to Mrs. Smith’s donation, Mrs. Horton also received a $431.38 contribution from former Jefferson County Legislature candidate Timothy J. Babcock.
Candidate Michelle Capone has raised $8,989.38, including a $4,000 personal contribution. Matt Doheny, a former congressional candidate and frequent Republican contributor, donated $250 and Neil Katzman, who serves on the city’s planning board with her, gave $99.
Mr. Hickey loaned his campaign $5,000, according to the filings.
Former Mayor Jeffrey E. Graham loaned $200 to Mr. Hickey’s campaign, Prime LLC, a company owned by P.J. Simao loaned $143.40 and donated $143.40 and Mr. Katzman loaned the campaign $50.
Councilman Ruggiero has raised $2,414.03 in donations since July. Her biggest contribution was for $500, which came from her mother, Sally L’Huillier.
Mr. Shoen and Mr. Olney didn’t file financial disclosures. Mr. Olney said his campaign treasurer resigned and he hasn’t completed the forms to make him serve in that capacity. He’ll file it when he gets that done, he said.
Mr. Shoen, a political newcomer, said he was unaware that he had to file a financial disclosure statement. He has talked to the state Board of Elections and planned to file it as soon as could.
Ms. Capone couldn’t be reached for comment.
