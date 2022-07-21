WATERTOWN — The city police department on Thursday hosted a company that provides it with technology such as body cameras and tasers.

Throughout the year, a team from Axon stops at police departments for a customer appreciation day and to educate and make departments aware of the new and existing technology it has available.

Police officers test out new technology

Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto tests out a taser model with instruction from Erik R. Kleenex, senior master instructor for tasers with Axon on Thursday in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Police officers test out new technology

Erik R. Kleenex, senior master instructor for tasers with Axon details the specs of a taser model tested by Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto, right, in the Jefferson County Public Safety Building parking lot on Thursday. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Police officers test out new technology

Axon technology in a patrol car. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.