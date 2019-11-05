WATERTOWN — Door-to-door campaigning and handing out free cannoli apparently worked in favor of councilwoman Sarah V. Compo, who was elected Tuesday to one of two City Council seats, according to unofficial results.
Ms. Compo, 33, received nearly 40 percent of the votes in the four-way race. She could be seen hugging her close family and friends and thanking all who were in attendance at her election night party at Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, 81 Public Square.
Ms. Compo’s priorities, according to her campaign materials, include protecting taxpayer dollars, helping businesses grow, strengthening infrastructure, enhancing community safety, and beautifying neighborhoods.
“I’m very excited because when I was appointed to the seat it was a matter of me being interviewed and selected, this was a matter of earning votes from the voters, so that really means a lot to me and it means a lot that they put their confidence in me,” she said Tuesday night.
Ms. Compo was appointed to the council last January to fill the vacancy created when former Councilman Mark C. Walczyk was elected a state assemblyman.
Ms. Compo’s received 2,896 votes to win a full, four-year term. Jesse C.P. Roshia won the second council seat with 2,276 votes.
Mr. Roshia, 34, who previously was the director of resident services and later director of human resources at the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, now works at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mr. Roshia’s election night party at Watertown’s Time Warp Tavern was a casual affair with drinks and wings for all in attendance. When he wasn’t posing for a photo with attendees, he could be found chatting with friends and enjoying the energy before the results were announced.
This was the first time he has ever done something like this, he said, and he was nervous and excited prior to the announcement of results.
“I’m humbled by the amount of support, from friends, family and the community,” he said. “It’s sort of surreal at the moment.”
The two other candidates on the City Council ballot, Patrick J. Hickey, 65, and Robert T. Schorr, 50, received 1,046 and 1,130 votes, respectively.
Mr. Schorr said that while he was a bit disappointed not to have won a seat, he had already sent congratulatory messages to both Ms. Compo and Mr. Roshia and was confident that this would not be the last time the community heard from him.
“It’s been an interesting experience,” he said. “I have the next election in two years to look forward to.”
Mr. Hickey could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Both Ms. Compo and Mr. Roshia recognized they would not be where they are now without support from their community.
“I’m so appreciative of the voters and I really appreciate all the people I’ve met along the way,” Ms. Compo said. “I hope to continue to be accessible and listen to everybody and represent everybody in the best way possible.”
In other results, city voters rejected a proposition to make changes to the city charter by 1,947 to 1,671 votes. The City Charter Commission worked for 14 months to review Watertown’s guiding legal document that sets forth how city government is structured.
Both Ms. Compo and Mr. Roshia had expressed support for this charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.