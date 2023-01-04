Compo Pierce backed for seat

City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce during a meeting in the Council Chambers at Watertown City Hall on March 14. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Another step has been taken to place city councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce on the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, although Ms. Compo Pierce herself has not appeared to make a decision to accept the position.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Legislators received the official nomination for Ms. Compo Pierce from the 13th County District Republican Committee at 4 p.m. The county’s regular meetings start at 6 p.m., and Board of Legislators Chairman William W. Johnson said there simply wasn’t enough time to put a resolution to accept the nomination on the agenda.

