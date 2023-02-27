WATERTOWN — City Councilman Sarah V. Compo Pierce will apparently be the first candidate to announce her candidacy for mayor in the fall election.
Sources said she’s making it official later today. In a text message, she confirmed that she’ll make an announcement at 5 p.m. at the Italian American Club, but did not comment further.
Sources said they expect her to announce that she plans to run for mayor.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said Monday she will make her plans known soon as to whether she’ll also run for mayor.
It would be the first time that two women would be running against each other for the four-year position in the nonpartisan race.
Four years ago, Allison Crossman became the first woman candidate for mayor when she ran an unsuccessful campaign.
In 2019, Councilwoman Compo Pierce was appointed to council to fill the position vacated by Councilman Mark C. Walczyk, who was elected to the state Assembly. She won election to council a year later.
This past fall, Councilwoman Compo Pierce initially expressed interest in being appointed to Jefferson County Board of Legislators to replace Legislator Scott A. Gray, who won election to the state Assembly in November. She ultimately decided to stay on council, causing speculation that she would seek the mayor’s seat.
With Councilwoman Compo Pierce running for mayor, it will most likely mean Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith will not seek a second term. He declined to comment earlier today, but he said he would be attending the 5 p.m. press conference.
Candidates can start circulating petitions for signatures to run for office on Tuesday.
The mayor and Councilwoman Compo Pierce have been political allies, voting the same way on many issues during the past year, including their opposition to the $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club and spending money on a new pool on the city’s north side.
So far, several residents have picked up petitions to run for mayor or council, according to the Jefferson County Board of Elections. Councilwoman Ruggiero has petitions for mayor, while Dr. Robert Kimball has expressed an interest in both council and mayor, but hasn’t made up his mind which office he will seek, according to the board of elections.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, former Councilman Leonard Spaziani, former candidate Jason Traynor and Michael Wratchford have picked up petitions for council. Last week, former candidate Ben Shoen would not say whether he’ll run again after running in 2021.
Candidates must get 165 residents to sign the petitions and turn them from April 3 to April 6.
