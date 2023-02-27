City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce during a meeting in the Council Chambers at Watertown City Hall in March. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Councilman Sarah V. Compo Pierce will apparently be the first candidate to announce her candidacy for mayor in the fall election.

Sources said she’s making it official later today. In a text message, she confirmed that she’ll make an announcement at 5 p.m. at the Italian American Club, but did not comment further.

