WATERTOWN — In a compromise offered by the mayor, the Fire Department’s rescue truck will be taken off the road next Monday, but firefighters will still be able to respond to EMS calls until the city discusses the issue again in January.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Monday night the compromise will give the city a chance to meet with Guilfoyle Ambulance Services, Jefferson County EMS and the firefighters’ union.
But he put it on the firefighters’ union to save the medical calls, saying “compromise is a two-way street.”
He planned to offer a resolution to decommission the rescue truck and eliminate all EMS calls by firefighters.
In a 4-1 vote, Mayor Smith and three council members agreed to hold off cutting all EMS calls until they meet with the stakeholders at a Jan. 11 work session.
Without the rescue truck, a fire engine from each of the fire stations will pick up the slack and respond to the calls. But it also might cut down on response times, Fire Chief Matthew Timerman said.
Before the vote, Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said he was all set to vote against the mayor’s proposal because he wasn’t ready to take the EMS service away from city residents.
Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia thanked the mayor for coming up with the compromise, stressing that the Fire Department goes out on way too many calls for which it isn’t needed.
For years, the city, the Fire Department and its union have debated the need for the rescue truck. Three years ago, the truck was taken off the road amid a long labor dispute with the union involving staffing.
“I’m not interested in a lifelong battle,” he said. “I’m interested in compromise.”
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero was the lone no vote. Out of the 15 emails, text messages and phone calls from residents, all but one was in support of keeping the EMS calls because it saves lives, she said.
She also said that she’s seen first-hand how firefighters have helped people when they come, mentioning that they’ve helped her husband, who has a heart condition.
Before the vote, she asked a series of questions of how losing the rescue truck and going on calls would impact residents, stressing that Guilfoyle would bill residents for when its EMTs show up on calls.
With council’s action on Monday night, Chief Timerman will come up with a way to eliminate the truck by next Monday. He’ll have to come up with at least 20 Standard Operating Procedures that must address the change.
“It will take quite a bit of work in a short amount of time,” he said.
The fire chief was relieved that a decision about EMS calls was not made Monday night, saying that change would be “catastrophic.”
Bruce G. Wright, president and CEO of Guilfoyle, was among four people who spoke against the plan to eliminate the calls. He asked council members to delay the decision until a meeting could be set up with them.
Patrick Hickey, a former EMT who worked on getting the county’s 911 dispatch system up and running, said lives would be lost if firefighters didn’t respond on calls.
Calling it “the golden rule,” patients with breathing or cardiac issues need help between four and six minutes or their survival rate goes down, or the need for more medical treatment increases.
“I pray we’re not deciding on money,” he said. “We’re dealing with people’s lives.”
The city is bringing up the issue now because of a recent decision by the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester. The city lost the case and now must promote four captains who are assigned to the rescue truck or stop using the truck.
