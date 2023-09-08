WATERTOWN — The state Comptroller’s office says the city needs to tighten up its monitoring of sexual harassment prevention training provided to its employees.
The office conducted an audit to determine whether city employees and elected officials completed the annual training and found that “there was a general lack of monitoring” to ensure employees completed the training and that the city’s training completion records were “unreliable.”
State Labor Law requires that sexual harassment prevention training be completed annually by, among others, local government employees. The law doesn’t require that elected officials complete the training, although they are encouraged to do so, according to the audit.
The training can be provided through several means, including in person, via webinar, an online interactive training module, or on another individual basis with a mechanism for feedback by the employee. In the city’s case, employees who complete the training then sign an acknowledgment that they have done so.
The audit found, however, that the city had no “tracking mechanism” to verify that employees watched the assigned video or completed a quiz afterward about it. The audit also says that the city accepted acknowledgment forms from elected officials stating the officials received the training from their outside employment without verifying whether the training met minimum requirements.
“Therefore, there is no evidence the training was completed by employees or any elected officials,” the audit states.
The Comptroller’s office says that a lack of proper training is “an ongoing risk” to the city’s ability to provide employees and other individuals in the workplace with an environment free from sexual harassment. Also, it says the implications of sexual harassment in the workplace can have a “far-reaching impact,” from the city’s finances to employee productivity, as well as on the establishment of a safe work environment.
In a written response, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city agreed that it should monitor the completion of the training for employees and elected officials and said the city “will begin exploring our options to improve our internal control over the completion of training and will outline the steps we are taking within our corrective action plan.” Mr. Mix said, however, that the city disagreed with the audit’s determination that there is “no evidence” that the training was completed. He said signed acknowledgments by employees upon completion of the training were provided to auditors.
“We trust our employees and we trust that by signing the form, they have viewed the video,” Mr. Mix wrote.
He pointed out that the audit did not find any instances in which an employee signed the acknowledgment form, but didn’t actually view the video.
“To us this is evidence that the video was viewed, and we are befuddled as to why that statement would appear in our audit report,” Mr. Mix wrote.
He said that while the city acknowledges that watching the video is not something that can currently be verified, it disagrees that its means of record keeping are unreliable or that there is no evidence of the training being completed.
Nonetheless, he told the Comptroller’s office that the city will “explore our options for verifying that the training video was viewed.”
