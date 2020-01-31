SACKETS HARBOR — Hounsfield town officials failed to follow bill payment procedures required by state and local laws, according to an audit released by the state Comptroller’s Office last week.
Auditors found that the town council approved payments without every member examining the claims at their monthly meetings, with only one member, Deputy Supervisor Carson D. Lennox, reviewing individual claims prior to the start of each session, according to the report published on Jan. 24. They also found that of the $783,400 from 166 claim vouchers auditors reviewed that were dated between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 31, $124,000 in payments made by Supervisor Timothy W. Scee were either paid before the board approved them or not presented to it at all.
The town paid twice for seven claims totalling $4,100, and 11 claims totaling $10,500 “lacked adequate supporting documentation,” according to the report. The board also failed to follow bidding requirements established in the town’s procurement policy for $172,000 in payments, primarily by the board not soliciting a request from offers from different suppliers to choose from before making certain purchases.
The Comptroller’s Office recommended that the board conduct more thorough examinations of every claim to ensure it has documentation validating it, ensure town employees follow town rules when procuring equipment, supplies and other resources, and prevent any payments made before board meetings that are forbidden by law by updating a resolution that permits early paying.
“We’re going to adjust some of our policies to comply with some of the recommendations,” Mr. Scee said.
An accountant had previously prepared vouchers for payments, but law requires the town clerk, Brenda Bockus, to handle them.
Mr. Scee said she now performs that duty and reviews bills received from various department heads. With another set of eyes analyzing each claim, Mr. Scee said he hopes to avoid errors such as duplicative payments. While the town paid twice for seven claims, which pertained to electrical work, supplies, utilities, propane and diesel fuel, auditors found that the vendors either sent return checks or credited the town for future payments.
The board in 2018 adopted a resolution to pay certain expenditures, including fuel and utility bills, prior to board meetings to avoid penalties, Mr. Scee said, adding that the board would review the payments afterward at their meetings. After discovering that the policy violated state law, Mr. Scee said the board will adjust it to become compliant.
“We appreciate the audit to learn what mistakes we were making so we can continue and move forward,” Mr. Scee said.
