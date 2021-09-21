WATERTOWN — The Factory Street apartment building that, when condemned last month, put dozens of people out on the street has been put up for sale.
Listed with North Star Real Estate and Property Management, the 8,028-square-foot apartment building at 661 Factory St. was listed for $599,000 on Tuesday. The listing describes the building as being constructed in 1900 with roughly 35 units, and says it previously generated more than $200,000 a year in rent revenue.
City of Watertown tax records show the property was built in 1950, and has 8,028 square feet of rentable space for 43 total units. Tax records show it was last sold in October 2012 for $650,000 to the current owners, 661 Factory Street LLC, a company registered out of a post office box in Brantingham, Lewis County.
The property’s value was assessed at $208,200 this year, with a full market value pegged at $226,304.
The building was condemned on Aug. 8, after city code enforcement agents were called out late on a Sunday after the fire alarm system was triggered erroneously.
They found a building in disarray, reporting feces-covered walls, leaks, plumbing and electrical problems, as well as a faulty fire alarm system. The building lacked many modern fire safety systems, and with a faulty alarm system, was completely defenseless in the event of a fire, according to city Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aikins.
The building’s residents, most of whom said they’d been put up in the building by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, waited for over a week before new accommodations could be found. Many of them camped outside the building itself, waiting in tents and relying on donations from area nonprofits and individuals.
Their encampment became an icon of the homelessness problem in Jefferson County, with people who never lived at 661 Factory St. setting up camp on Fairbanks Street alongside the original displaced residents. County officials, including Chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott A. Gray, said the situation was “eye opening,” exposing the reality of homelessness in the north country.
On Tuesday, Mr. Gray said he believes there needs to be some sort of solution to fill the gap the Factory Street apartment’s closure left in the local housing stock.
“The community needs a full range of housing, quality housing that’s safe,” Mr. Gray said.
As the county works to address the issue of homelessness and housing insecurity, he said, one solution might be to build or redevelop a building that serves that purpose — a resilient facility with proper amenities to house people who are unable to house themselves.
He also stressed that the county needs to find alternative solutions for temporary housing. Typically provided by area motels, the number of facilities that offer emergency housing through DSS have dropped significantly in recent years. The burning of the Rainbow Motel last year and the closure of the Relax Inn Motel in August are the two most recent events that pushed the county toward another housing crisis.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggerio said Tuesday she would like to see the building sold to someone who is willing to make the investment to bring it back into service. She said she’s seen many city residents call for the building to be demolished, but as someone who works in real estate, she said she sees it differently.
“I’ve shown many properties in various states of decomposition,” she said. “People can see value in them, and make the investments to rebuild them.”
She said the building wasn’t condemned for any structural issues, so potential buyers can walk through without a worry. She said there’s definitely value left in the building, with the reported $200,000 a year in rent revenue, and she’d rather see it put to use than destroyed.
“I’m not in favor of seeing more vacant lots in this city,” she said.
The residents who waited outside 661 Factory St. for that hot week in August were told they would be home shortly, and that the building’s owners were working rapidly to restore the building and return it to service. Repairs were made to the alarm system within days, and work crews employed by the building’s owner could be seen daily entering and exiting, making other repairs.
Those efforts slowed, then stopped as the building’s residents were sorted into new living situations. As of Tuesday, the apartment building sits empty and dormant, with all points of entry boarded up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.