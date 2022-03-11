WATERTOWN — National gas prices are hitting record highs, and on Friday Congressman Chris L. Jacobs called for the Biden administration to take further steps to bring down the cost of fuel.
It marked the congressman’s first visit to Watertown, the largest city in the new borders of New York’s 24th Congressional District. Rep. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, currently represents NY-27, centered around northern Buffalo, but is running for re-election to NY-24, which stretches from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay.
Outside of the General Store on Watertown’s Bradley Street, Rep. Jacobs said President Joseph R. Biden has signaled from his first day in office that domestic American energy production is no longer a priority.
“He canceled, on day one by executive order, the construction of the Keystone pipeline, he made regulatory changes to make new domestic energy production incredibly difficult and he put a moratorium on new drilling on federal lands,” he said.
Rep. Jacobs said the war in Ukraine, and subsequently strained relationship between the U.S. and oil-rich Russia does have a small part to play in the price increases seen recently, but placed most of the blame on President Biden’s policy decisions.
On Tuesday, the president banned Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the U.S., which accounted for about 60% of all imports from Russia. The president warned that gas prices will shoot higher as a result,
The Keystone XL pipeline project was a proposed expansion to the existing Keystone pipeline, to bring more crude oil into the U.S. from the Canadian oil sands in Alberta and Saskatchewan, as well as connecting Montanan and North Dakotan oil producers to refineries in Nebraska.
Indigenous people in the U.S. and Canada opposed the pipeline for its proposed route through their lands, and environmentalists opposed it for its direct impacts on the environment. Activists were also opposed to using oil from the oil sands, because it is some of the most environmentally harmful fuel to extract and refine.
The expansion project was abandoned by TC Energy in June of 2021 after the Biden administration revoked its permits, and the president has reiterated there are no plans to bring the project back.
But Congressman Jacobs said the president has to revive it, and find new sources for oil domestically, because the cost of fuel is too high to bear.
“These area that I represent now, and hope to represent in Jefferson County in the future, are areas of heavy agriculture, areas where you have to travel long distances to get to necessities like healthcare, food, getting gas,” he said. “They are more impacted by the detrimental costs we’re seeing here at the pump.”
Behind him, the General Store’s sign’s advertised gas at $4.47 per gallon. The state average price on Friday was $4.465 per gallon, but some vendors in the city of Watertown were advertising prices around $4.27 per gallon.
Even if the Keystone Xl project were to be revived, it would likely take months, or years, for oil to begin flowing through it. Rep. Jacobs said that may be, but greenlighting the project now and taking steps to free up domestic fuel production would be a sign to the energy market that more is on the way.
“I think reversing the message tells the markets in general that the tone has changed,” he said.
Rep. Jacobs said he would like to see more natural gas and oil drilling projects permitted on federally owned land. That would also take time to deliver product, but Rep. Jacobs said the message to investors and the energy market would have a cooling effect on prices.
Many of President Biden’s energy policies have been implemented with an eye towards clean, renewable energy. The infrastructure investment bill signed by the president invested millions in hydroelectric, nuclear and solar power, as well as energy efficiency and electric vehicle initiatives.
Rep. Jacobs said he supports clean, renewable energy investments, but moving off of domestically produced fossil fuels is detrimental to the ultimate goal. He said U.S. energy production is oftentimes the cleanest method available, while other countries use far dirtier methods.
“We think we’re doing something productive for the environment by stopping domestic production, when in turn it’s being produced in the likes of Russia or the Middle East,” he said. “Our oil and gas production is about 41% cleaner than what Russia does.”
He said he believes natural gas is a bridge to a fully renewable energy-focused future, but the U.S. must have a reliable, domestically focused way to meet base power needs. Fossil fuel accounted for 79% of U.S. primary energy production in 2020 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
