LAFARGEVILLE — The Conservative Party challenger in the race for Jefferson County’s Third Legislative District has suspended his campaign.
In a news release Tuesday, Gene-Paul Brennan, who was challenging incumbent legislator Philip N. Reed Sr., R-Alexandria, for a seat on the county Board of Legislators, announced he has made the decision to stop actively campaigning for the November general election.
Mr. Brennan, a correctional officer and town of Orleans fire commissioner, had been running for the Republican Party nomination for the seat. He lost in the June 22 primary election, but he had secured the Conservative Party’s nomination without a primary race and his name will still appear on November’s ballots.
Mr. Brennan, who is a member of the Jefferson County Republican Committee, said he will continue to work with local Republicans to develop strong conservative ideals within the county.
“Mr. Brennan extended his heartfelt thanks to all those that voted for him in the primary election along with his many supporters, volunteers, friends and family,” his campaign said. “Mr. Brennan also thanked incumbent Legislator Phil Reed for running a positive campaign and wished him luck in the upcoming term.”
Mr. Reed faces no other opponents in his run for re-election to the county legislature.
