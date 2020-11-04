SACKETS HARBOR — A three-term former mayor who also has filled in the position for the past year appears to have won the seat for a fourth term.
Republican F. Eric Constance received 352 in-person votes in Tuesday’s election to Democratic challenger Kevin Burke’s 203 votes, according to unofficial results. Absentee ballots will be counted at a later date.
Mr. Constance left the mayor’s office in 2014, having previously served as a village trustee. In 2019, former Mayor Molly C. Reilly planned to seek re-election, but resigned in August to accept the position of assistant secretary for intergovernmental affairs in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.
Her resignation came too late in the electoral process to remove her from the November 2019 ballot and, as the only candidate, she was elected mayor. Mr. Constance was then appointed by trustees to serve as mayor until an election could be held, culminating in his apparent victory Tuesday.
Black River also appears to have a new mayor, according to unofficial results. Republican Francis J. Dishaw received 166 votes Tuesday, topping challengers David K. Leonard and Corey D. Decillis, who received 123 and 94 votes, respectively, with absentee ballots remaining to be counted.
Mr. Dishaw has been a village trustee and deputy mayor since 2005. Mr. Decillis, a trustee since 2010, has been serving as mayor since long-time Mayor Leeland “Lee” Carpenter resigned in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.