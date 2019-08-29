SACKETS HARBOR — Former Mayor F. Eric Constance will replace Molly Reilly, who resigned on Monday to take a position in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration.
The Village Board of Trustees appointed Mr. Constance to the part-time mayor’s position on Monday.
He plans to run for mayor in November, but he’ll have to run as a write-in candidate because Ms. Reilly will remain on the ballot, village officials said.
Mr. Constance served as mayor for three terms and left office in 2014.
