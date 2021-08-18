WATERTOWN — Construction is scheduled for the next nine days at an intersection in the city.
Contract crews began working on Harrison Street where it intersects with South Pleasant Street on Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the construction, which will last until the end of the business day on Thursday, Aug. 26. Harrison Street will be partially closed to traffic while work is completed.
