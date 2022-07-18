WATERTOWN — The city’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday that it will be repairing the roadway subbase prior to paving on Vanduzee Street between West Main Street and Lawrence Street.
Work will begin today and continue through Friday from 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. Motorists are encouraged to use different routes during the construction, but if in the area, motorists should use extreme caution.
Local traffic will be allowed for access to residences and businesses.
